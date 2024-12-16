Asian hornets losing ground, Britain’s most bashed bridge bashed once again and how to buy a dinosaur

Plus sumptuous property for sale and our quiz of the day.

Hornets losing the battle

Some good news, at last, and just in time for Christmas. The invasive Asian hornet, which kills bees, is losing its battle to become established in the UK, according to new research. How? Because of the rapid work of the National Bee Unit, according to the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, who led the research. The Bee Unit’s work of finding and destroying hornet’s nests has been pivotal in winning the war against these invaders, which have established themselves across Europe.

Without the work of the Bee Unit, according to the UKCEH, the hornet could have been established in 66% of the area of the UK with suitable habitat by 2026. Instead, despite first being spotted on these shores in 2016, there has been no spread across the country.

‘No significant spread has yet been reported in the UK and while there has been recent establishment in Germany and the Netherlands, our predictions suggest that the attempts to tackle the yellow-legged hornet in these countries have so far been successful in limiting its spread,’ noted lead author Richard Hassall of the UKCEH.

‘This is due to the fantastic efforts by vigilant members of the public who report suspected sightings of yellow-legged hornets, then rapid action by the authorities to locate and eradicate the insects and nests found.

‘Significant resources have gone into monitoring and slowing the spread of this invasive non-native species in the UK and parts of Europe, so it is encouraging to find these efforts appear to have been effective.’

Quiz of the day

1) The plant hamamelis is more commonly known as what?

2) Mrs Malaprop appears in which Sheridan play?

3) What type of structure is a campanile?

4) In Greek mythology, who flew too close to the sun?

5) How many strings does a viola have?

Most bashed bridge bashed again

Britain’s most bashed bridge has been bashed again. Try saying that after a few gins and tonics. What is Britain’s most bashed bridge? It is a Network Rail bridge near Ely station in Cambridgeshire, which has a clearance of 2.7 metres. It was bashed into, this time, by a van driver.

The structure was given the title of most bashed in a report by Network Rail, which recorded 18 strikes from 2023-24. In total, 1,532 Network Rail bridges were struck over that period, costing an estimated £20 million in delays, cancellations and repairs. When added together, train services were delayed across the UK by the equivalent of more than 100 days.

However, the list has drawn some contention. Residents living near the nation’s second most bashed bridge, the Stonea Road Bridge, claim it’s been struck far more times than the 17 reported by Network Rail.

James Fuller said that Network Rail’s figures were ‘so inaccurate, it’s laughable’, according to the BBC, while Tony Demetriou said it was hit ‘on average once a month’. Pam Boss said: ‘That bridge has been hit three times in a fortnight. They hit the bridge, they pull themselves out of it and stop along the roadside. The only time it is reported is when a big vehicle gets wedged under the bridge.’

So there you have it. Not sure what the moral of this story is, other than pay attention to the signs on low bridges.

‘We’ve never experienced anything like this’

The former home of a quarry manager in north Wales burnt down. What has risen in its place is quite special. Take a look here

How much a dino really cost

I have written before about odd things for sale, notably this waterfall. I can understand collecting art, or owning a house. I was, however, bemused by the recent sale of three dinosaurs at Christie’s. I mean, there’s no reason not to own a dinosaur. Somebody has to own a dinosaur, I suppose, but it just seems odd that they wouldn’t be owned by society. Anyway, you can own a dinosaur apparently, as Thursday’s sale has proven. The two Allosaurus went for £8.130 million, while the Stegosaurus fetched £4.275 million. Having seen them in the flesh, you’d need a big room to keep them.

Quiz answers

1) Witch hazel

2) ‘The Rivals’

3) A bell tower

4) Icarus

5) Four