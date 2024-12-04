‘Having lived in six different countries around the world, we’ve never experienced anything like this. Nothing has even come close’: An industrial home reborn in north Wales

Like a phoenix from the flames, Plas Yr Eifl rose from the ashes of a fire to become one of the finest contemporary homes on the Llyn Peninsula.

Here are some interesting facts about the village of Trefor on the northern coast of the Llyn Peninsula in north Wales. First and foremost, despite being set mostly inland, it does have a small harbour, which offers a beach and some sand. Behind the village are three hills, known as Yr Eifl, from which granite used to be mined up until 1960.

The granite was so pure and rare that, along with Ailsa Craig in Scotland, it was used to produce curling stones for the Winter Olympics. You can also go surfing there. Another interesting thing about Trefor is this house nearby, which is set in perhaps some of the finest scenery the British Isles have to offer.

It’s called Plas Yr Eifl, named after those amazing granite hills, and it’s for sale for £1.75 million with Fine and Country. It’s a contemporary home built of local materials, and it offers four bedrooms and 3.4 acres.

That’s all very interesting. But nothing is more interesting than the views. Let us stop and stare.

Whoever built this house is clearly no fool. While it may look relatively unassuming from the roadside, the rear of the property makes the most of its location, with vast windows meaning it’s impossible not to get lost looking out to sea no matter where you are, including the bath.

The house itself has been somewhat flipped, and cleverly. For example, three of the bedrooms (one is currently used as a study) occupy the ground floor, with the enormous open-plan kitchen, lounge and master-bedroom suite on the first floor. No prizes for guessing why.

The house itself has actually been there for some time. Originally the home of the quarry manager, and later a hotel, the property was destroyed by a fire in 2007. It has therefore been reborn, using the original materials, with all the modern trimmings you could ever desire, and paying homage to its industrial heritage.

When asked what they’ll miss the most, the sellers were quite clear: ‘The setting. Having lived in six different countries around the world, we’ve never experienced anything like this. Nothing has even come close.’ Good enough for me.

Plas Yr Eifl is for sale with Fine and Country for £1.75 million. For more information and pictures, click here