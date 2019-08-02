Country Life Today: Dinosaur protection in Skye, rush hour on the farm and a chocoholic on the run

In today’s news round-up find out how the Isle of Skye is tackling overzealous fossil hunters, watch rush hour on the farm and endevour to rescue the beloved chocomobile.

Dinosaur relics given legal protection

Precious Jurassic heritage sites on the Isle of Skye have been given legal protection thanks to a new order.

The Nature Conservation Order was passed today, in response to fossil hunters repeatedly digging up and damaging the bones, which date back 165 million years.

The order will try to prevent removal of rare fossils from the Scottish island and protect this important heritage site.

‘It is crucial that the footprints and actual skeletal remains of dinosaurs and other vertebrates, that are being revealed by nature are protected,’ said

‘These fabulous fossil finds can help answer crucial questions about ancient ecosystems and pave the way for exciting advances in our understanding of vertebrate evolution,’ said Scottish Natural Heritage geologist, Colin MacFadyen.

Full story (The Telegraph)

The Duchess of Sussex’s new initiative to help women gain employment

The Duchess of Sussex has collaborated on a clothing collection to support a charity which helps women gain employment.

She announced on Wednesday (31 July) that she was supporting the Smart Works initiative alongside John Lewis, Marks and Spencer, Jigsaw and designer Misha Nonoo.

Each time an item of clothing is bought from the workwear collection, a ‘like for like’ item will be donated to the individuals using the charity’s services.

Smart Works provides interview clothes and training to women in need. Women are referred to the charity from organisations such as job centres, prisons, care homes, homeless shelters and mental health charities.

Full story (Country Life)

Hello Cuthbert!

Farmer Chris Franklin’s cheery animal videos from Caen Hill Countryside Centre in Wiltshire have gone viral. We’ll take this rush hour over the M25 any day…

A pocket shark that glows in the dark

Less ‘Argh!’ and more ‘Ahhh!’, the American pocket shark, or Mollisquama mississippiensis, has been discovered in the Gulf of Mexico.

The shark is just five and a half inches long, secretes fluorescent liquid from pouches near its front fins and can glow in the dark. It is only the third of more than 500 known shark species believed to secrete fluorescent liquid.

The only other pocket shark to have been captured was found in the eastern Pacific Ocean in 1979.

Full story (Country Life)

RNLI carries out 100th inflatable rescue

The lifesaving charity is issuing renewed safety advice after 12-year-old twin girls were rescued earlier this week, marking the 100th inflatable-related incident.

RNLI lifeboat crews at Margate and Ramsgate were called out after the girls were blown out to sea on an inflatable unicorn.

Full story (RLNI)

On this day…

Jack Warner (1892 – 1978) was born. The Canadian-American was the president of Warner Bros alongside his three brothers, Harry, Albert and Sam.

Supermarkets tackle plastic waste

While supermarkets report a 90% decrease in the sale of single-use carrier bags, two major retailers are taking steps to further reduce the amount of plastic they stock.

Following the success of its pilot ‘Unpacked’ scheme in Oxford, Waitrose will be rolling out the initiative in three more shops by the end of the year, following an ‘overwhelmingly positive response’.

Meanwhile Marks and Spencer is offering a new reusable container incentive for customers purchasing fresh food at its Market Place Counters.

Full story (Country Life)

And finally… a chocoholic on the run

Hotel Chocolat has sent out a desperate plea to trace its missing van, the Chocmobile. It was stolen from the firm’s headquarters in Royston, Hertfordshire overnight on Tuesday.

Hotel Chocolat has started a #Findthechocmobile hashtag and is asking the public for help. Information leading to its recovery will be rewarded with a visit to its the Hotel Chocolat factory and a five-year subscription to its chocolate tasting club. Yum.

Full story (BBC News)