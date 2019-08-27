Country Life Today: The secret life of pigs

This morning we discover whether pigs have feelings, look at why having a dog keeps you healthy and marvel at Scotland's record-breaking tidal turbine.



Happy as a pig in mud

Scientists at Bristol Robotics Laboratory are carrying out pioneering work to shed light on the feelings of pigs.



The team are exploring the use of facial recognition technology to assess the emotional state of animals at Scotland’s Rural College Pig Research Centre.

Full story (Country Life)

The power of man’s best friend

Research published by Mayo Clinic has found keeping a pet is associated with better cardiovascular health, especially if that animal is a dog.

‘In general, people who owned any pet were more likely to report more physical activity, better diet and blood sugar at ideal level,’ said researcher Andrea Maugeri. ‘The greatest benefits from having a pet were for those who owned a dog, independent of their age, sex and education level.’

Full story (Country Life)

On this day…

On 27 August, 1886, English classical composer and violist, Rebecca Clarke was born. She studied at the Royal Academy of Music and Royal College of Music in London, later becoming one of the first female professional orchestral players.

Dorset to stage protest walk against oil drilling

Environmental activists will walk from Shaftesbury to Studland in late September to oppose fracking and oil drilling on the county’s coastline.

Pilgrimage To Oppose Oil Drilling In Dorset No Description

Full story (Dorset Echo)

Green-energy record for Scotland

The world’s most powerful floating tidal turbine will bring green energy to Scotland after the Scottish government granted a local engineering company £3.4 million to fund construction.

The 236-ft-long device, which will be situated at the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney, will be able to generate more than 2MW.

Full story (BBC)

And finally…

A Yorkshire fish & chips shop that has proved particularly popular with Chinese tourists —in July alone, it attracted more than 1,000 each week — is taking the plunge and opening a branch in Chengdu, China.