Country Life Today: The unveiling of ‘Poly’ the plastic seal and why The Lion King’s meal of grubs may be better for your dog than steak

This morning we unveil a sculpture made of plastic waste, investigate the government's new proposals for mobile connectivity and find out why insects can be a better food for your pets than steak.

Plastic-waste seal raises coastal pollution awareness

Essex artist Sue Lynas used plastic debris collected at Walton-on-the-Naze beach to create a sculpture of a seal and her pup.

Commissioned by the Essex Wildlife Trust, the plastic-waste seal draws attention on the impact that waste has on marine life.

Full story (BBC)

Rural areas will spearhead 5G revolution

In a bid to bridge the technology divide between town and country, the Government has launched a £30-million competition allowing ten pilot rural communities to pioneer use of 5G applications.

Digital Secretary Nicky Morgan has also put forward proposals to relax planning rules for mobile phone masts in the countryside to help extend coverage.

Full story (Country Life)

Princes’ charity split becomes official

Following an announcement, earlier this year that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would leave the Royal Foundation to set up their own charity, the change has become formal this week.

According to documents filed at Companies House, the charity originally set up by Prince William and Prince Harry, and later joined by their respective wives, has been officially rechristened, dropping the Sussexes’ names from its the title. It will now be called The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Full story (Evening Standard)

On this day…

On August 28, 1833, the Slavery Abolition Act received Royal Assent, marking the end of slavery across the British Empire (albeit with the exception of East India Company territories, which had to wait another ten years).

Pacific pink salmon could invade Britain

The Environment Agency is asking anglers to report sightings of Pacific pink salmon, a rare but invasive species that could endanger Britain’s wild Atlantic salmon.

The Pacific pink was spotted in Britain 2017, when it successfully spawned in Scotland, and, because it has a two-year life cycle, the fish could appear again in the next few weeks.

Full story (Country Life)

And finally…

Insects could be a better food for pets than steak, according to the British Veterinary Association.

High in protein and low on carbon emission, creepy-crawlies can form the backbone of a balanced pet diet that’s also eco-friendly…or in other words, slimy, yet satisfying.

Full story (BBC)