County Life Today: What do the election results mean for the British countryside?

Today we take a look at what the Conservatives plan to do to help preserve our environment, discuss why exactly Friday the 13th is a portent for doom and look at the best photographs of dogs at polling stations yesterday.

What do the election results mean for the countryside?

The Tories plan to make the UK carbon neutral by 2050, banning gas boilers from all new homes, promoting electric cars and supporting energy-efficiency and decarbonisation schemes, including one for social housing.

Legal targets would be introduced to improve air quality, about £640 million would be invested in a Nature for Climate Fund, peatlands would be restored and up to 75,000 more trees a year would be planted by the end of the next Parliament, with new National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty created alongside a Great Northumberland Forest.

A Conservative government would also launch a deposit-return scheme to boost recycling and ban plastic exports to non-OECD countries.

What’s happened to property over the last decade?

The 2010s have been a bad decade for housing market growth. While property prices have seemingly risen by 34%, when inflation is taken account of, they really fell by 0.3%.

In contrast, the noughties were a booming decade, with prices rising by 67.1%.

Let’s hope the roaring 20s pick up where the 90s left off!

Why is Friday the 13th a portent of dread?

Triskaidekaphobia (fear of the number 13) is a niche-enough fear on its own, but when it becomes paraskevidekatriaphobia (from the Ancient Greek Πᾰρᾰσκευή, meaning Friday) it really takes the ticket.

It’s believed to have come from the 13 individuals present at the Last Supper before Good Friday, but to us that seems to be a bit of a reach. Others think it comes from the fact that 13 is an unlucky number and Friday is, apparently, an unlucky day, something which also confuses those of us who break up for the weekend on this auspicious weekday.

Luckily Greta Thunberg put all of our fears to bed with the punchy hashtag, #fridaysforfuture.

Quote of the day

‘The past is a foreign country. They do things differently there.’ – L. P. Hartley, The Go-Between (1953)

A new use for our favourite cuppa: Hangover cure

No, you don’t drink it. Apparently, cooled teabags work wonders for dark circles if you leave them on your eyes as if they were cucumber slices. If you plan to drink the night away over Christmas but have to wake up early to a house full of relatives, this may be one to remember.

Other dips include avoiding salty party foods to prevent dehydration – an oldie, but a goodie.

Dogs at polling stations

Not the result you hoped for? If it brings you a little joy, have a look at our range of dogs from all backgrounds and parties exercising their democratic right yesterday.

How we feel this morning

