Dawn Chorus: Hot news just in from The British Reversible Plough-Off Final, meet Country Life’s new kitten and our Quiz of the Day

Plus, a question to answer: would you rather own a Hebridean island or a garage in Clapham?

The best press release of the year so far

News hit the Dawn Chorus inbox late on Thursday from Sue Frith, Chief Executive of the Society of Ploughmen, sharing the results of the 73rd annual British National Ploughing Championships. And it’s wonderful stuff: the names of the categories and the machinery alone are enough to put a smile on your face.

James Witty from Malton, North Yorkshire, was named Supreme Champion, while ‘The British Reversible Plough-Off Final was won by Ian Brewer from Wadebridge, Cornwall, using a combination of Case IH/Kverneland, with 361 points,’ writes Sue. James and Ian will go on to represent England in the 2025 World Ploughing Contest in the Czech Republic.

There was good news for John Crowder in The Vintage Trailed Plough-Off Final. John, the reigning European champion who hails from from Sturton-by-Stow, Lincolnshire, used his ‘Fordson N and Ransome RLSD Major plough’ to rack up 278 points, just enough to edge him past another ex-European champion, John Milnes from Penistone, South Yorkshire using a Massey Ferguson 35 and Ransome RSLD plough.

The star of the show, though? Rosie the cocker spaniel, owned by Jon Cole from Whitchurch, Herefordshire. Jon won the ‘Classic title’ for the second year running, ‘ploughing with his Nuffield 10/42 and Ransome TS86 plough,’ while Rosie kept watch from her custom-built seat that Jon has attached to the mudguard.

‘The Championships are really well supported from people from throughout the country and our volunteers worked hard to put on a fantastic event this year,’ said Sue.

‘It was a great site provided by Thoresby Farming and it was a pleasure to be invited to their beautiful estate.’

After a week when it’s easy to become despondent about the state of the world, it’s utterly glorious to read of such a wonderful event still going strong after three quarters of a century. Next year’s event — the 74th British National Ploughing Championships — will be held on 11th and 12th October 2025 at Allesley, near Coventry, and you can consider our tickets booked already.

Quiz of the Day

1) Which popular keep-fit class was created by Colombian dancer Alberto Perez?

2) Uther Pendragon was the father of which leader from British and Celtic legend?

3) Which was the first city to host three Summer Olympic Games?

4) Who played James Bond in the 1967 film Casino Royale?

5) Blotched emerald, grey dagger and Mother Shipton are all species of what?

Country Life’s new kitten

Why feature one cute animal called Rosie when you can feature two?

This is the latest addition to the Country Life family: Rosie, the kitten who was picked up by our Senior Designer Ben Harris.

Ben’s daughters ‘are already in love’ with their family’s new arrival, and so are we all.

Island in the stream

‘Here’s a cool property,’ I said to James yesterday. ‘Let’s do a piece on this island for sale in Scotland.’

So, we now have a piece that takes in garages in Clapham, seals, pigeons, the state of the property market, and, well, life in general.

I defy you not to laugh while reading it.

And finally… here is the weather forecast

I was wondering when the depressing mis and fog will stop, and we’ll finally see the sun again in England, so I checked the BBC’s always handy weather website.

And now I wish I hadn’t bothered.

That’s it for this week — we’re back on Monday

Quiz answers

1) Zumba

2) King Arthur

3) London (1908, 1948 and 2012)

4) David Niven

5) Moth