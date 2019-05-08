HRH the Duke and Duchess of Sussex show off beautiful baby boy in photoshoot at Windsor Castle

HRH Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex proudly showed off their baby boy to the world on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess welcomed the arrival of the latest royal baby in the early hours of Monday, May 6, but the public had been waiting a couple of days for the first sight of the seventh in line to the throne.

The moment came on Wednesday morning as the doting parents were pictured with their newborn during a photo shoot at St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle.

The baby has yet to be named, but Alexander, Arthur, James, Philip and Spencer are believed to be among the options.

The latter, though a somewhat unconventional Christian name, is presently the bookmakers’ favourite — perhaps since it would represent a nod to the maiden name of Prince Harry’s mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

