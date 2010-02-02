Knight Frank expands to Paris

Knight Frank has expanded its international sales network with the launch of a representative agent in Paris. Belles Demeures de France specialises in high end property within the sought after 1st , 4th-8th and 16th arrondissements, part of which includes the area between the Champs Elysees and the River Seine, known as ‘The Golden Triangle.’

The move means the agency covers both commercial and residential property in the French capital. Paul Humphreys, partner and head of the French team, says: ‘We are very excited to be working with Belles Demeures de France which is undoubtedly the leading agent in prime Paris. Knight Frank has been in Paris for more than thirty years with our highly successful commercial team based in Place Vendome and we feel Belles Demeures de France will greatly enhance Knight Frank’s service to our vendors and purchasers alike with their exceptionally high quality selection of apartments and villas.

‘Being able to offer properties in Paris is key to us as we are now able to respond to the ever present UK demand. We anticipate this demand increasing in the future, particularly as Paris can now be reached in just over two hours from St Pancras station. The British love affair with the French capital goes on.’

Belles Demeures de France is part of the Daniel Feau business, which was started in 1945.

For sale: A 3-bedroom apartment on Avenue Henri Martin

This 3-bedroom, 2 reception room apartment in the 16th is on the market for €3.2 million through Knight Frank (020 7629 8171)