London’s 2019 Winter Arts & Antiques Fair promises treasures untold

Featuring more than 20,000 pieces by some of London's top dealers, including works by masters such as Lalique, Matisse, Meissen, Cartier and Boucheron, the Winter Art & Antiques Fair is a key event in November calendar — and Country Life readers can claim a pair of complimentary tickets.

With Christmas coming up faster than you’d want, a landmark event in London’s winter calendar promises to help you find a unique gift — or buy a present for yourself that may be the start of something bigger.

Packed with more than 20,000 pieces from 70 of Britain’s leading dealers, the 2019 Winter Art & Antiques Fair takes place from November 5 to 10 at Olympia London and it’s the ideal springboard to launch or expand a collection.

Among others, you will find jewellery, textiles and furniture all the way from the 16th to the 20th century, plus Asian antiques, clocks, gilt-wood mirrors, unusual china, silver objects, bronze sculptures and art spanning the years from the Old Masters to contemporary works.

As an example, last year’s highlights included a glass cockerel mascot by Lalique, a priceless gold, silver and diamond ‘flower’ necklace from the Victorian era but also a signed pen and ink ‘Linus’ by Charles Schulz — and the 2019 edition, which features works by masters such as Lalique, Matisse, Meissen, Cartier and Boucheron, among others, promises to be just as interesting.

Visitors will also have an opportunity to attend a series of expert talks, including one by Country Life’s own correspondent, Huon Mallalieu, who will explain how to ‘listen’ to paintings; one by Dr Nicole Chiang who will examine the collection of China’s Emperor Qianlong; and one by Alexander Collins who will discuss the work of French Royal cabinet-maker Jean-Henri Riesener.

Country Life readers can claim two complimentary tickets for theWinter Art & Antiques Fair — visit www.olympia-antiques.com/country-life to sign up