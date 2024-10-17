The East End of London has changed rapidly in recent years, but photographer Paul Trevor chronicled it from the 1970s to the 1990s. His images have been collected in a new book, Market Day.

Gritty, clamorous, proper old London is celebrated in a new book of photographs by Paul Trevor, who helped set up the Half Moon Photography Workshop in 1975, a collective that saw photography as a tool for social change, at about the same time he edited the magazine Camerawork.

His work is in the V&A Museum, among other public and private collections. Between 1974 and 1992, he captured the markets of his local Brick Lane and Petticoat Lane before rapid gentrification changed the character of the East End.

‘I was drawn to the Sunday market by the people, by the contrast between the energy they created and the run-down state of the place, and by the spontaneous and highly visual “street theatre” on display,’ Mr Trevor explains.

Recommended videos for you

‘Like theatre, the show was repeated every week, but the performance was never the same.

‘You never knew what to expect, which is probably why I persisted with it for so long.’

Market Day is published by Hoxton Mini Press — you can order a copy here.