19 rare and wonderful pictures of The Queen and Prince Philip

With Her Majesty the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh both now having passed away, we take a look back at some wonderful images of their time together — a time which began several years before Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II.
We’ve collected these wonderful photographs – including something from every decade – of the royal couple, from their engagement right through to their final years together.
The young princess finds her future husband – September 1946
Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) With Prince Philip Of Greece (late Duke Of Edinburgh) in September 1946, the day their betrothal became public knowledge.
The wedding day – November 1947
The official portrait of the happy couple above… and below a picture of The Queen in her wedding dress:
The honeymoon – November 1947
The royal couple were pictured here at Broadlands, Hampshire, on 23 November.
All smiles on Coronation Day – June 1953
A candid picture of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh as they smile and wave at crowds during her coronation in 1953.
Later in the day they posed for the official portrait above, which was featured as the frontispiece in Country Life.
A first state visit as Queen and Consort – November 1953
Less than six months after her coronation The Queen embarked upon a six-month tour of Commonwealth nations — starting in Bermuda, then heading on to countries including Jamaica, New Zealand, Australia, Nigeria and Canada.
The couple would quickly become used to such globe trotting: below they are seen less than a decade later in New Zealand, with the difference in the Queen’s comfort and confidence in her role clear to see.
Fancy meeting you here! – July 1966
Family Christmas — December 1968
Though this picture was taken in December 1968, it didn’t see the light of day for six months.
The reason? It was taken as a still for the groundbreaking documentary The Royal Family, a joint ITV-BBC television programme about life in the British royal family. A generation earlier such a thing would have felt unthinkable.
The Silver Anniversary – November 1972
A Silver Jubilee break in the magnificent Balmoral Estate.
Tropical dress code – October 1982
Striking a pose in the tropics? The Queen and Prince Philip in the 30-degree heat of early summer in the Solomon Islands.
The Great Wall of China — October 1986
Over 30 years on from becoming monarch, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited China for the first time. If you’re wondering why the ancient wall looks in such superb condition, it’s because the host nation had this section repaved specially for the visit.
The Golden Anniversary – November 1997
Down the hatch: The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh drink a toast in 1997 on the occasion of their golden wedding anniversary.
The infections chuckle – April 2003
Who’s under that hat? 56 years into their marriage The Duke of Edinburgh surprises his wife by donning his old Grenadier Guards uniform — at least, that is the story you’ll find across most of the internet of one of the most delightful images of the couple.
In truth, the pair were chuckling at something else: a swarm of bees causing chaos the soldiers to lose their famous composure during a parade; the other pictures taken by Chris Young show a little more clearly that they’re looking across at the commotion. A beekeeper was called to remove the swarm, incidentally, which had gathered on one of the dignitaries chairs prior to the ceremony.
67 years and still smiling – April 2014
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle in April 2014.
70 years on – September 2017
With Prince Philip having retired from public life in the summer, the royal couple are seen together less often than they once were – but they still turned up together for the opening of the new Queensferry Crossing.
An earlier version of this article was published in 2017.
Queen Elizabeth II’s reign by numbers: 15 Prime Ministers, 120 countries and 175,000 telegrams to centenarians
From the miles she travelled to the honours she conferred, Jane Watkins takes a look at some of the numbers
Prince Philip: A tribute in words and pictures
His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99. Here, Country Life
The Queen’s Coronation: A Portrait of the Queen
From the Country Life Archive: A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. Originally published in the Country Life Coronation Number, June
Her Majesty The Queen dies aged 96
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, dies aged 99: ‘A pillar in the life of our Queen’
Windsor Castle’s rainbow to the heavens, and the other indelible images from the day Her Majesty The Queen died
The Queen’s best appearances on the Country Life frontispiece page
We look back in the Country Life archive to see some of the best frontispiece pictures featuring Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II: The lying-in-state and funeral plans for Her Majesty
A look at what will happen in the days, weeks and months following Her Majesty's death on Thursday.
Carla Carlisle: The day I rescued The Queen
Carla Carlisle's friends and family back in America are convinced she's on personal terms with Her Majesty. She isn't — but
70 years of style: The clothes of Queen Elizabeth II
Far from being a passive dresser, The Queen pays close attention to what she wears and what those clothes convey.
A timeline of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II
After the death of Her Majesty, we look back at key moments from her 96 glorious years.
Queen Elizabeth II: Tributes from around the world to Britain’s longest-serving monarch