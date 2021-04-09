Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, dies aged 99

His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has died at the age of 99.

The sad news was announced in a statement from the Royal Family shared late on Friday morning.

‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,’ the statement read.

‘The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.’

The Queen and Prince Philip were married in 1947, and celebrated their 70th anniversary just under four years ago.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson posted a statement on Twitter praising the Duke of Edinburgh for his extraordinary contribution to British life, saying that, ‘We are a kingdom united both in grief and gratitude; grief at Prince Philip’s passing, and gratitude for his decades of selfless service to the country.’