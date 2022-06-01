8 of the best frontispiece pictures of Elizabeth II from Country Life.

Over the last century, one of the most frequent subjects on our frontispiece page has been Queen Elizabeth II. Throughout her life we have offered snapshots into the life of a young princess, a keen horsewoman and a reigning Queen who in 2015, overtook her great-grandmother to become Britain’s longest serving monarch.

Here we celebrate 8 of our favourite frontispieces of the Queen.

1. HRH Princess Elizabeth of York (published July 20, 1929)

2. Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret Rose (published July 13, 1935)

A photograph taken when the Princesses were watching the Punch & Judy show at Mr Lambert Hugh Smith’s at Mount Clare.



3. The Princesses in Pantomine (published January 30, 1942)

The Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret as Florizel and Cinderella in the Christmas pantomime that they produced to raise funds for the Royal Household Concerts Wool Fund. The cast included officers’ daughters, evacuees from London and village children.



4. Harvest-time at Sandringham (published September 3, 1943)

H.R.H Princess Elizabeth leads one of the horses in the Norfolk harvest-fields.



5. Her Royal Highness Princess Elizabeth (published September 6, 1946)

This charming portrait of the Princess was taken in the gardens of the Royal Lodge, Windsor.



6. Their Royal Highnesses the Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh (published November 28, 1947)



7. The Royal Family and Their Horses (published May 23, 1957)

Her Majesty the Queen , their Royal Highnesses Princess Margaret, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Princess Anne starting for a ride in the Park at Windsor. By gracious permission of Her Majesty the photography was specially taken for the twenty-first birthday number Riding.



8. Her Majesty The Queen on Sultan (published May 18, 1961)

Sultan, a bay thoroughbred, was presented to the Queen by the President of Pakistan in 1959. By gracious permission of Her Majesty this photograph was specially taken at Windsor for the 25th birthday number of Riding.



