Lively and faithful, yet struggling in the popularity stakes, we reveal seven fabulous facts about Her Majesty's loyal subjects: The Queen's corgis.
1. The Queen has owned more than 30 corgis during her reign, all descended from her first one, Susan.
2. All the dogs are Pembroke corgis, which typically are livelier than the more restful Cardigans, and the preference has been for well-coloured chestnut dogs, without too much white.
3. Whenever possible, The Queen likes to feed her corgis herself, although their food, which varies daily, is prepared by the royal kitchens. Rabbit from the royal estates has been a long-term staple of their menu, as have liver, chicken and rice. The dogs’ regime also includes homeopathic treatments.
4. The largest number of corgis The Queen owned at the same time was 13, in the early 1980s; the Princess of Wales called them ‘the moving carpet’.
5. Some royal corgis were housetrained by gamekeepers at Windsor Castle.
6. The Queen reportedly has a magnet she carries when she’s being fitted for a dress to pick up pins to prevent the corgis from pricking their paws.
7. Many of Her Majesty’s corgis, beginning with Susan, are buried in the pet cemetery at Sandringham, although Monty, who appeared in the James Bond-themed opening to the 2012 Olympics, was buried at Balmoral.
Corgis: Her Majesty’s loyal subjects
Matthew Dennison celebrates this lively, faithful breed that devotees insist won’t, in fact, be snapping at your heels.
