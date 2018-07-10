The RAF flypast over Buckingham Palace: Best pictures

London stood still on Tuesday afternoon as the RAF performed a rare and spectacular flypast over Buckingham Palace, featuring dozens of planes from different eras, with HM the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family on hand to witness the display.

The RAF celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2018, and the fine men and women of our youngest armed force celebrated the birthday in style on Tuesday with a flypast over Buckingham Palace.

The actual anniversary was back on April 1 – the date in 1918 that the Army’s Royal Flying Corps became its own separate armed force – but this celebratory display was scheduled for the summer, no doubt to make the most of the fine weather.

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out onto the streets, gardens and rooftops of the capital – and of course the balconies – to watch both the planes in the sky and the parades on the ground that involved many of the RAF ground crew.

Here’s our selection of some of some of the best images from the event.