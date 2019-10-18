‘Our heritage needs to be saved’: Treasured lighthouses among historic buildings at risk

England's oldest surviving timber trestle bridge, a Grade II lift and 19th century lighthouses are some of the historic buildings that have joined the Heritage at Risk Register due to concerns about their condition.

The Dovercourt lighthouses and causeway are a celebrated landscape feature in Harwich, Essex, but the fabric of the buildings is deteriorating and if work is not carried out, this precious landmark could be lost.

Historic England has added the 19th century lighthouses to its At Risk Register along with hundreds of other once-cherished buildings in need of repair. The oldest surviving timber trestle bridge in England, Wickham Bishops railway viaduct in Essex, has also joined the register.