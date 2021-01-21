Doddiscombsleigh, Devon: ‘A happy haven amid tiny twisting lanes’

The picturesque Dartmoor village of Doddiscombsleigh is picked out by Annunciata Elwes.

So hard to find you’d be forgiven for calling it Brigadoon, the village of Doddiscombsleigh is a happy haven amid tiny twisting lanes in the Haldon Hills. The 15th-century stained glass in St Michael’s Church is second to none but that at Exeter Cathedral.

The award-winning NoBody Inn — so-named for its 1950s landlord whose mourners accidentally buried an empty coffin — used to fill the bellies of 18th-century manganese miners.

It now does the same for locals and visitors lucky enough to find the place among the mists of Dartmoor.