Doddiscombsleigh, Devon: ‘A happy haven amid tiny twisting lanes’

Annunciata Elwes

The picturesque Dartmoor village of Doddiscombsleigh is picked out by Annunciata Elwes.

So hard to find you’d be forgiven for calling it Brigadoon, the village of Doddiscombsleigh is a happy haven amid tiny twisting lanes in the Haldon Hills. The 15th-century stained glass in St Michael’s Church is second to none but that at Exeter Cathedral.

A winged angel revealing the secrets of eternal life to John the Divine, Church of St. Michael, Doddiscombsleigh, Devon.

The award-winning NoBody Inn — so-named for its 1950s landlord whose mourners accidentally buried an empty coffin — used to fill the bellies of 18th-century manganese miners.

The NoBody Inn.

It now does the same for locals and visitors lucky enough to find the place among the mists of Dartmoor.