Kingley Vale, West Sussex: The ancient, twisted yews that are the oldest living things in Britain

Today's Secret Britain spot is a mysterious and magical spot in West Sussex.

This must be where the Ents live, where dryads play and fairies sleep under toadstools — yet it is only three miles from the coastal city of Chichester.

A walk through these ancient, twisted yews, which are among the oldest living things in Britain with trunk girths of up to 16ft, is an enchanting rarity.

Follow the nature trail through this 500-acre SSSI and enjoy spectacular views of the English Channel and South Downs. Within the nature reserve are 14 scheduled monuments, including the Iron Age Devil’s Humps (barrows) and Goosehill Camp, plus green woodpeckers, red kites and chalkhill blue, holly blue and brimstone butterflies.

