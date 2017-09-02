Country Life readers dogs’ picture gallery

We asked you to send us pictures of your dogs. You sent them in your hundreds – and we've loved every single moment of picking out our favourites.

Saturday 26 August was International Dog Day, and to mark the occasion we asked you to send in pics of your canine pals for potential inclusion in our gallery.

Well, the response was enormous, with hundreds of pictures coming in from across the world. The difficulty of picking out our favourite 20 proved impossible – so we upped it to 30.

Many, many thank you for sending in your images – if your dog didn’t make the cut, please don’t worry as we have plans to give you more opportunities to share your lovely animals with the world.

Without further ado – and in no particular order – here are the dogs that made the final shortlist!