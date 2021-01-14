Mynydd Carningli, Pembrokeshire: The ancient volcano in the shape of a reclining woman

The peak of this remote mountain in West Wales is the next spot to make our Secret Britain list.

It only takes half an hour to climb this 1,138ft ancient volcano from Newport, but, once at the top, the solitude is tempered only by the whirling of skylarks on the Atlantic wind.

St Brynach is said to have had conversations with angels here in about 450AD, hence the name ‘Mount of Angels’. You’ll also find one of the largest hill forts in west Wales and remains of Bronze Age settlements on the slopes below.

When viewed from the south, Mynydd Carningli resembles a reclining woman, which some associate with an earth goddess.