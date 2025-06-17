Clare Balding and Andrew Balding's day-by-day guide to Royal Ascot 2025
Country Life caught up with Clare Balding and Andrew Balding to get their expert view as Royal Ascot 2025 gets under way.
Country Life was lucky enough to be invited to an event held in the elegant surrounds of Favourbrook’s Pall Mall showroom last week, where embroidered waistcoats gleamed and a distinctly Royal Ascot conversation unfolded: what to wear, where to be, and — most importantly — who to back.
Those providing the evening’s racing intelligence were no mere amateurs, however: it was the broadcaster and author Clare Balding and her brother, the esteemed trainer Andrew Balding, holding court. Both are long-time fixtures in the Royal Ascot orbit and seasoned experts in the sport with decades of experience between them and a working knowledge of both horses and humans. Their insights offered a rare glimpse into the week ahead: frank, entertaining, and well worth taking notes on. Here’s what they had to say — and who to keep an eye on.
Tuesday: Class from the Off
The 2025 Royal Ascot meeting opens with the Queen Anne Stakes, and according to Clare, it’s a vintage renewal. Her tip? Rosallion — a top-class miler with strong form and fast ground on his side, trained by Richard Hannon. 'He looked sharp in the Lockinge and came here with every chance,' she noted.
In the King Charles III Stakes, a 5-furlong dash filled with talent, Andrew was leaning toward Tropical Storm, the only 3-year-old in the race. He may be up against older, seasoned sprinters, but the weight allowance and recent form make him a compelling each-way option — provided he's still in the same yard, as the horse is due to be sold just 24 hours before the race.
Wednesday: A £70,000 Gamble and a Stamina Test
With the Derby run closer than usual to Royal Ascot this year, Andrew sounded a note of caution over horses doubling back too quickly — particularly in the Queen’s Vase. He instead suggested Further, an improving colt with staying power and value at a longer price.
But all eyes may be on See The Fire in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes — supplemented for £70,000 after an emphatic Group 2 victory. 'She’s talented, if a touch temperamental,' admitted Andrew, who trains her. Though she faces some stiff international opposition, her turn of foot and stamina suggest she could outrun her odds.
Thursday: Gold Cups and Juvenile Firepower
In the Norfolk Stakes, Andrew highlighted his own Comical Point as one to watch — a surprise winner on debut and capable of more. But he warned punters to pay close attention to the entries from Wathnan Racing, whose well-resourced buying strategy has placed some of the fastest two-year-olds in their colours.
In the Gold Cup, Aidan O’Brien’s Illinois tops the market, but there’s room for sentiment — and sense — in backing Coltrane, the Ascot stalwart trained by Andrew. A multiple winner at the track and former runner-up in the Gold Cup, he may not have the freshest legs at eight years old, but his consistency and course record make him an ideal place bet.
Friday: Fillies, Form Lines, and Flying Sprints
The Commonwealth Cup could prove a turning point for John Gielgud, a Juddmonte colt dropping back in trip after placing in the French 2000 Guineas. 'He has the class — if the ground stays quick, he’s right in the mix,' said Andrew.
The Coronation Stakes has opened up following some significant withdrawals. That includes the likely absence of Charlie Appleby’s Elmalka, who had a tough run in the Oaks. That may hand the advantage to Zaragh, in the famous green-and-red silks of the Aga Khan, or to the lightly campaigned Chantilly Lace, trained by Ralph Beckett.
Over in the King Edward VII Stakes, Andrew flagged Convergent from Karl Burke’s yard as the one to watch. 'He swerved the Derby, he’s fresh, and this has always been the plan.'
Saturday: The Final Furlong
By the weekend, punters will either be coasting or clawing — but there’s still value to be found. The Chesham Stakes could prove fruitful for Humidity, a classy Newbury debutant now owned by Wathnan. If he handles the occasion, he’s expected to run a big race.
The Hardwicke Stakes is traditionally a stepping stone to the King George, and this year Kalpana — one of last season’s standout fillies — returns against the colts. She’ll relish the step up in trip if the ground isn’t too firm.
In the wide-open Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, French import Kelina, recently acquired by Wathnan Racing, could justify her lofty reputation — though Flora of Bermuda, trained by Andrew, is expected to be in the mix.
To round things off, there’s quiet confidence in Marvelman for the Jersey Stakes — a colt with solid form and a wide-open field ahead of him.
Final Notes: Backing Like a Pro
The evening also delivered a few sharp insights on how to approach betting throughout the week. Clare encouraged racegoers to make use of the Tote Placepot, which offers generous dividends thanks to global pools from Hong Kong, Australia and beyond. For big-field races, the Tote Swinger — picking two horses to finish in the top three — was also singled out as a clever bet with decent returns.
And a final tip? 'Avoid the apps and the rails,' said Andrew. 'Go to the Tote window — you’ll get a better price, and a better story.'
From the royal carriages to the final furlong, Royal Ascot is as much about spectacle as it is about sport. But for those with a form book in hand — or a notepad full of insights — there’s every chance of going home with more than just sore feet.
Let the racing begin!
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by HRH The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.
