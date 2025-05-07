Game, set, match: Holger Rune and Lorenzo Musetti join the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic line-up at London's Hurlingham Club
The Danish player, ranked number nine in the world, and the Italian, ranked 11th, will both take to the courts at the 150-year-old Hurlingham Club in London.
Looking forward to tennis season? Then you’re in luck, as the players have been announced for the The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at 150-year-old Hurlingham Club — and it’s a stellar line up.
Holger Rune, the Danish player who is currently number nine in the world in singles tennis, will be playing. After winning the Barcelona Open against Carlos Alcaraz in an impressive two sets earlier this month, he climbed four spots in the ATP rankings. In August 2023 he was number four in the ranking — his career high.
From June 24-28, the 31st edition of the Classic will also host the 11th player in the ranking, Lorenzo Musetti of Italy — and more players are due to be announced in the coming weeks.
Arthur Fils, currently the number one French player, and number 14 worldwide, will also play in the Classic, as will the world number 27, Matteo Berrettini from Italy. Mansour Bahrmi, David Ferrer, Mark Philippoussis, Thomas Enqvist and Feliciano Lopez will also be joining them.
It’s the fourth year in a row that the Italian luxury fashion house Giorgio Armani has been the Classic’s title partner.
The Hurlingham Club, has further years hosting the biggest names in tennis, including the Grand Slam champions Sir Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Pete Sampras and Goran Ivanisevic.
The Club is normally shut off to members of the public, but that all changes on June 28. Purchase a ticket and you will get access to the grounds, two ATP singles matches, featuring four top ranked players, and a legends match featuring returning fan favourites.
And that’s not all. The event will also be utterly delicious off the courts, as the Michelin-starred chef Paul Ainsworth will be producing a menu which will be served within the Club’s newly renovated East Wing.
Their Junior Invitational will also be returning, now expanding to 12 of the top juniors in the world. Players confirmed include, British number two Mark Ceban, the World Number three Kristina Penickova and number 16 Annika Penickova and World number four Jagger Leach.
The event will be held at The Hurlingham Club, Ranelagh Gardens in London. Tickets can be booked online, here.
Lotte is Country Life's Digital Writer. Before joining in 2025, she was checking commas and writing news headlines for The Times and The Sunday Times as a sub-editor. She got her start in journalism at The Fence where she was best known for her Paul Mescal coverage. She read English Literature at The University of Cambridge and has an MA in Magazine Journalism from City St George’s, University of London. She reluctantly lives in noisy south London, a far cry from her wholesome Kentish upbringing.
