Stylish, practical, or both? You don't have to choose - these top five dog beds combine the two.

As colder nights approach you might want to consider upgrading your dog beds to something a little cosier. We’ve picked five of the best new options, with a good range of shapes and sizes for all creatures great and small.

Ochre & Ochre’s comfy 100% cotton bed (above) is perfect for a snooze beside the Aga.

Organic cotton pet bed in sage, from £30, Ochre and Ochre

Covered in a jaunty dog-print linen created specially by designer Jo Chambers, this donut-shaped bed is stylish and practical, too (it’s machine washable).

Dog print green donut bed, £88, Mutts & Hounds

A higher bolster and deep-cushioned sleeping area, combined with a cosy microfibre cover, are ideal for when the weather starts to turn colder.

Lounger deep dish dog bed in herringbone, from £159, Orvis

Oval baskets are a classic, and this one is hand-woven from strong, long-lasting rattan. Two washable fleecy blankets are included.

Oval rattan dog basket in greywash, from £138.40, Charley Chau



This smart, super-soft bed has an anti-slip base and non-rigid sides: ideal for dogs who like to sleep with their heads over the edge.

£27.49, Danish Design at Sleepy Paws Dog Beds



