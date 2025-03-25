The prestigious Saut Hermès was a tantalising taste of what to expect when Paris's Grand Palais reopens to the public in June
The Grand Palais in Paris, France, has been closed to the public for extensive renovation works since 2021.
John Goodall
On April 14, 1900, Les Exposition Universelle, better known in England as the Paris Exposition, opened in a myriad of venues across the French capital. It aimed to celebrate everything that France had achieved — in the worlds of engineering, architecture, cinema and much more — as the world progressed into the 20th century. This was, however, far from an inward-looking venture, and 47 countries and colonies were invited to exhibit thematic pavilions. Germany’s looked like a traditional beer hall while that of Britain, which stood on Quai d'Orsay, awkwardly sandwiched between the pavilions of Hungary and Belgium, took the form of a Jacobean country house.
Since the Great Exhibition, the brainchild of Prince Albert that opened in London in 1851, European nations had entered into competition to create ever grander international fairs in ever more ambitious buildings. Indeed, this was the 5th exhibition of its kind in France held since 1855. The specially created buildings for these vast undertakings remain prominent in many major European cities today. Such is the case with the Plaza de España in Seville, Spain, for example, created for the Ibero-American exposition of 1929 to 1930 or the Gint-Sint-Pieters railway station in Belgium constructed for the Ghent International Exposition of 1913. And the exhibitions continue to the present.
One of the buildings specifically constructed for the 1900 Exposition was the Grand Palais, a Beaux-Arts iron and glass edifice that the Government decreed only French architects could work on. It was designed specifically to be used for large-scale cultural events, long after the events of 1900 had wrapped up. In this respect it has not disappointed, for example hosting the first major Henri Matisse retrospective, in 1970.
Unfortunately, the cage-like building of glass and iron has suffered various structural problems since its first completion in 1900. As a result in 2021, it was forced to close for an extraordinary programme of renovation works. Since then, a rarefied and lucky few have been able to snatch glimpses of what’s been going on across the sprawling 775,000 sq m site, including Olympic fencing and taekwondo spectators and Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2025 fashion show guests (the fashion house recently donated €30 million to the cultural landmark and has held shows there since as far back as 2005).
This weekend just gone, Saut Hermès ticket holders were also treated to a sneak preview ahead of the building’s official June 6 reopening date. The prestigious equestrian show returned to the venue’s nave for the first time in five years — following in the footsteps of other horse shows that have taken place underneath the elegantly-domed glass ceiling since as early as 1901. Those early iterations included racing and jumping competitions, plus impressive military displays. Notable changes to the building include reconnecting the nave to the Palais de la Découverte (a science museum located in the west wing) and restoring views from the Rotunda, not seen since 1939.
Renowned for operating at the highest level of international showjumping, Saut Hermès attracts some of the world’s best riders. British competitor Robert Whitaker placed second in the technically difficult Grand Prix Hermés 1.60m class — leading the way for the majority of proceedings with a blistering time of 41.7 seconds, before home talent Simon Delestre knocked him out of the saddle. There was similar success in the Hermès Under-25 talent class with Allana Clutterbuck and Claudia Moore coming second. They were pipped to first place by a German duo who racked up five penalties to the Brits’ 12.
What makes this all so special though is the spectacular setting — as befits the great house of Hermès.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Visit the Grand Palais website for more information.
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends.
- John GoodallArchitectural Editor
-
-
Reader Event: Why Sir John Soane matters
On March 10, Country Life's Giles Kime hosted an event that explored the legacy of the great architect Sir John Soane, featuring a panel discussion that included Will Gompertz, Maria Speake, and Hector and Emma Finch.
By Country Life Published
-
A waterside cottage in Devon with a private quay, idyllic views and the prettiest summerhouse we've seen in years
Right beside the picturesque Yealm Estuary, No 1 Noss Mayo is an idyllic home that feels like an escape from the world. Annabel Dixon takes a look.
By Annabel Dixon Published
-
Curious Questions: Why do golf balls have dimples? And why are tennis balls furry?
As the weather picks up, millions of us start thinking about dusting off our golf clubs and tennis rackets. And as he did so, Martin Fone got thinking: why aren't the balls we use for tennis and golf perfectly smooth?
By Martin Fone Published
-
Everything you might've missed last week — including the new Aston Martin
A lot has happened in the last few few days, from an Aston Martin reveal and new Rolex flagship store opening, to a case of mistaken identify at the Wallace Collection.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
Dawn Chorus: Britain's best museum gift shops
Our Friday morning news review on museum shops, beech trees, ash dieback, and a rail replacement service you'll be happy to see the sight of.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Dawn Chorus: How to listen to The King's new playlist, Spike Milligan's wonky house and Burgh Island
Monday morning's Dawn Chorus round-up finds presidential inspiration, a comedic home and more.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Mexico, Miss Argentina and north Norfolk: How padel is taking over the world
What is padel? Why is it so popular? And what can it do for the countryside?
By Patrick Galbraith Published
-
'As fun a dog as you’ll ever come across’, and a global icon — so why have smooth fox terriers become so rare?
Once so popular they were labelled the ‘English terrier’, numbers of smooth fox terriers have dwindled to worrying levels. Yet these smart and charming little dogs could rival the labrador if better known, devotees tell Flora Watkins.
By Flora Watkins Published
-
Dawn Chorus: The unseen Queen, the ultimate Highland train and the three-bedroom wreck for sale at £695k
By Toby Keel Published
-
The fast and the furryous: When some cool canines stole the show from priceless cars in St Moritz
The ICE is synonymous with beautiful cars, but everyone knows that the real stars of the show are the dogs strutting their stuff on St Moritz's frozen lake.
By Rosie Paterson Last updated