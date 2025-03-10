Dawn Chorus: How to listen to The King's new playlist, Spike Milligan's wonky house and Burgh Island

Today's the day you get to wake up with The King as your DJ

For those who missed the memo last Friday, His Majesty The King — yes, King Charles III — has produced a playlist of his favourite music, and today (March 10) is the day that it goes live. As of 6am, The King's playlist came to life on Apple Music's Apple 1 radio station, full of songs, in his words, 'that have brought me joy'.

Charles III: King, statesman, DJ. You'll be relieved to see that we resisted the temptation to photoshop in a pair of headphones and some vinyl decks. (Image credit: Apple)

Being brutally honest, we were a little surprised that His Majesty put his playlist out into the world via Apple Music rather than the BBC, but while Apple Music is paid-for, Apple 1 Radio is free to listen to around the world. All you'll need is an Apple account; if you don't have one, sign up here and get listening to the Royal records.

Land Rover of hope and glory

Charm, refreshing honesty and an old Land Rover. No wonder Tati Reed — aka @overintherover — blew up our Instagram page last week. See the post below, read James Fisher's cracking piece about Tati (and 'Blue Tit', her car) here.

A post shared by Country Life Magazine (@countrylifemagazine) A photo posted by on

Saving Devon's rivers at Agatha's place

Burgh Island (pictured at the top of the page) has been in our minds in recent days after its starring role in the BBC's Towards Zero, an adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel (Christie stayed on the island for large chunks of her life).

It'll be back in our minds again this week: the Burgh Island hotel is hosting an 'Island Assembly' this Thursday, 13th March, which will focus on tackling water pollution. Guest and speakers include local MP Caroline Voaden, Guy Singh Waston (Founder of Riverford) and Nick Bruce-White, CEO of Devon Wildlife Trust.

Our favourite picture of the last seven days...

...goes to this wonderful image of Siena, as featured in Mary Miers' lovely piece on the National Gallery's latest exhibition.

The view skyward from Siena's Palazzo Pubblico’s internal courtyard. (Image credit: Sen Li/Getty Images)

"I am certain that after the dust of centuries has passed over our cities, we, too, will be remembered not for victories or defeats in battle or in politics, but for our contribution to the human spirit." John F Kennedy, with a sixty-year-old quote that simultaneously sheds light on the present, and makes you miss the days when more politicians were true statesmen.

Spike's house

Iconic 1950s comedian Spike Milligan (ask your parents/grandparents if you're not sure) was know for his offbeat, wacky and unsettling manner. So it seems fitting that his country house is just as unsettling: I genuinely grabbed for the arms of my chair on seeing this picture of the living room with its wonky beams.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: John D Wood & Co)

It's up for rent now,, if you're of strong constitution and are looking for a lovely family home in East Sussex.

Impulse buy

The old William Morris adage about surrounding yourself with things that you know to be useful or believe to be beautiful now extends to radios, apparently. Hepburn Voice vintage-style radios are actually smart-speakers which have WiFi, bluetooth and Alexa built in. None of that is ground-breaking, but the nice thing is that in addition to working well, and costing about £50, they come in some lovely designs; our favourite is the Joules bee option, pictured here. Not so much a smart speaker, then, as a smarter speaker.

(Image credit: Hepburn)

That's it — Dawn Chorus will be back on Wednesday