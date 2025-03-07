His Majesty The King shares the songs ‘which have brought him joy’

His Majesty The King has released a podcast of sorts in which he shares several songs ‘which have brought him joy’.

The one-off recording — which will be released on March 10 via Apple Music — has been organised in conjunction with Commonwealth Day, an annual celebration of the Commonwealth nations.

‘Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me,’ says The King in a teaser video filmed at Buckingham Palace and posted on Instagram. ‘It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories, comfort us in times of sadness and to take us to distant places. But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree; and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.’

The soundtrack to the video is a rendition of Bob Marley’s 1980 hit Could You Be Loved performed by members of the Royal Guard. As well as the legendary Jamaican musician, Apple Music has revealed that other artists selected by The King include Grace Jones, Davido and RAYE, ‘1930s crooners [and] Afrobeat stars’.

His Majesty is also expected to share anecdotes about his own encounters with some of the singers and musicians and reveal ‘why the songs help form the soundtrack to his life.’

Tune in to ‘The King’s Music Room’ on Apple Music 1 on Monday, March 10 at 6am (GMT) for free or you can listen on demand if you have an Apple Music subscription. There will be additional broadcasts available, for free on Apple Music 1 and Apple Music Hits throughout Monday and Tuesday. Click here for more information.