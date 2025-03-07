His Majesty The King shares the songs ‘which have brought him joy’
Grace Jones, Bob Marley and RAYE all have been give the royal seal of approval.
His Majesty The King has released a podcast of sorts in which he shares several songs ‘which have brought him joy’.
The one-off recording — which will be released on March 10 via Apple Music — has been organised in conjunction with Commonwealth Day, an annual celebration of the Commonwealth nations.
‘Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me,’ says The King in a teaser video filmed at Buckingham Palace and posted on Instagram. ‘It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories, comfort us in times of sadness and to take us to distant places. But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree; and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.’
The soundtrack to the video is a rendition of Bob Marley’s 1980 hit Could You Be Loved performed by members of the Royal Guard. As well as the legendary Jamaican musician, Apple Music has revealed that other artists selected by The King include Grace Jones, Davido and RAYE, ‘1930s crooners [and] Afrobeat stars’.
His Majesty is also expected to share anecdotes about his own encounters with some of the singers and musicians and reveal ‘why the songs help form the soundtrack to his life.’
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
Tune in to ‘The King’s Music Room’ on Apple Music 1 on Monday, March 10 at 6am (GMT) for free or you can listen on demand if you have an Apple Music subscription. There will be additional broadcasts available, for free on Apple Music 1 and Apple Music Hits throughout Monday and Tuesday. Click here for more information.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends.
-
-
The quirky, cosy and characterful cottage that was once home to Spike Milligan and where Paul McCartney is a neighbour
This very wonky living room is somehow only the third most interesting thing about The Cottage in Hog Hill
By James Fisher Published
-
Dawn Chorus: A river comes to life, more mews is good mews, and the new 400-mile electric Volvo
Rivers now have the legal right to flow, and to not be full of pollution. It's about time.
By James Fisher Published
-
The secret lives of the British aristocracy, with Eleanor Doughty
Eleanor Doughty has spent years getting to know the aristocracy of Britain — and she joins us on the Country Life Podcast to talk about their lives.
By James Fisher Published
-
How to leave London — and why
The gravity of the nation's capital can be difficult to escape from, but making the effort to do so can be entirely worth it.
By Elle Hunt Published
-
‘The original plan was just to buy a Land Rover and go on a trip’: Why Tati Reed and a battered Land Rover might be the only honest thing on the internet
The secret to gaining 450,000 followers in less than two years might just be breaking down a lot in an old Defender.
By James Fisher Published
-
Prophet, playboy, and provocateur: How meeting Peter Beard changed my life
Peter Beard's dramatic, bloody artwork and drug-fuelled partying might've shocked American society, but is was 'desperately important' to his biographer who recounts meeting him, aged 78, at the artist and diarist's Montauk home.
By Christopher Wallace Published
-
Mushroom gin, Lego houses, and dull men and women, with James May
That bloke off Top Gear joins the Country Life Podcast to talk about making his own gin, how to run a pub, why dull men and women are anything but and why he hates the North Pole and suitcases with wheels.
By James Fisher Published
-
Epic beauty, sweeping grandeur and water pouring through the ceiling: What it's really like to live in your own castle, with Cosmo Linzee Gordon
Cosmo Linzee Gordon joins James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast to talk about his upbringing at Cluny Castle.
By James Fisher Published
-
Norman Foster on the Country Life podcast: 'The Green Belt is one of our greatest inventions'
Lord Norman Foster, one of Britain's great architects, joins the Country Life podcast.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Tom Kerridge: 'Fish and chips on Brighton beach can be every bit as magical as a Michelin three-star restaurant'
Tom Kerridge, one of Britain's top chefs, is the guest on this week's Country Life podcast.
By Toby Keel Published