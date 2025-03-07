The quirky, cosy and characterful cottage that was once home to Spike Milligan and where Paul McCartney is a neighbour
This very wonky living room is somehow only the third most interesting thing about The Cottage in Hog Hill
The first time I visited Amsterdam, I went to a bar where everything was slightly off centre. The walls weren’t _quite_ straight. The bar wasn’t quite flat. None of it was particularly awful, and I didn’t really understand why it was designed this way.
It was only after drinking several beers and then stumbling outside that the illusion revealed itself — I had normalised the off-kilter bar, and as a result the rest of the world went wonky. The beers also probably didn’t help.
You might have to be careful at The Cottage in Hog Hill, East Sussex. It would not be accurate to describe it as ‘off kilter’. Some of the rooms in this house have never been near the kilter. It comes, therefore, as no surprise that this was once the home of Terrence Alan Milligan. Better known to you and I as ‘Spike’. The property is for rent with John D Wood & Co for £3,400pcm.
A characterful man deserves a characterful home and I think the Cottage qualifies. It features three bedrooms, a large kitchen and a living/dining room over three floors. The highlight is, of course, that extremely off-centre living room. Talk about a conversation starter.
Thankfully, the rest of the property seems pretty straight, so you will be more than able to keep your sanity. There’s lots of period features throughout, from exposed beams, wooden floors and doors, and mullion and transom windows. There is also a very nice fireplace.
The glorious British seaside is only a 30-minute walk away from the property, and The Cottage also benefits from a large garden with great views of the surrounding countryside.
I suppose I should also mention that the property is opposite something called Hogg Hill Mill, which is the private recording studio of Sir Paul McCartney. So that would be a useful neighbour to have.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
The Cottage at Hog Hill is available to rent through John D Wood & Co. For more information, click here
James Fisher is the Deputy Digital Editor of Country Life. He writes about property, travel, motoring and things that upset him. He lives in London
-
-
Dawn Chorus: A river comes to life, more mews is good mews, and the new 400-mile electric Volvo
Rivers now have the legal right to flow, and to not be full of pollution. It's about time.
By James Fisher Published
-
Robin Hood's seaside getaway, and who appears on the £20 note?
Our daily quiz features one of the most beautiful spots in Britain... but where is it?
By Toby Keel Published
-
A glorious 17th century home in one of the most exclusive waterside villages in Britain
Orchard House was lucky not to have been sunk beneath the surface of Rutland Water when it was created in the 1970s — but it did, and today this wonderful spot is looking better than ever.
By Toby Keel Last updated
-
A honey-coloured, 300-year-old rectory where every period-house headache has already been solved for you
The Old Rectory is a charming family home that's just undergone an extensive renovation.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
The sleepy village hall that's been transformed into a breathtaking home
The Village Hall in Shotley Bridge is a masterful conversion of a much-loved village amenity.
By James Fisher Published
-
Six wonderful rural homes for sale, as seen in Country Life
Our pick of the best homes to feature in Country Life over the past week includes a grand Sussex estate and a delightful riverside home.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A five-bedroom former farmhouse brought to life with one of the finest living rooms we've seen
Glebe Farm in Nottinghamshire has undergone an astounding restoration to create a very special home.
By James Fisher Published
-
A five-acre estate at the heart of the 'prettiest village in Leicestershire'
Horninghold Hall is the jewel in the crown of Horninghold.
By Penny Churchill Last updated
-
A wetsuit room, fingerprint entry and coastal views from all the principal rooms: Is this the ultimate Cornish holiday home?
Sitting pretty overlooking Polzeath Beach in North Cornwall, Megizzy’s spectacular views, contemporary design and well thought out features are hard to beat.
By Annabel Dixon Last updated
-
Inside Audrey Hepburn's exquisite Alpine retreat
Views of the mountains, 40 acres of gardens and grounds and 10,000 sq ft La Paisible is a subtle yet spacious country home.
By James Fisher Published