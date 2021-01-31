Tyneham, Dorset: The village sacrificed for the sake of the D-Day landings that ended up frozen in the 1940s

The strange and melancholy tale of Tyneham highlights one of the lesser-known sacrifices of the Second World War.
The villagers of Tyneham on the Isle of Purbeck must have been devastated when, in November 1943, they were informed they had 28 days to leave because the area was needed for military training.
All 102 houses and cottages were evacuated and a note was pinned to the church door: ‘We have given up our homes where many of us have lived for generations to help win the war to keep men free. We will return one day and thank you for treating the village kindly.’
Heartbreakingly, they never did return. Preparation for the D-Day landings left Tyneham in ruins from shelling and, after the war, the valley was compulsorily purchased by the MoD.
A campaign to reclaim the land went on for decades, but the Government never gave in. Volunteers have restored what they can and Tyneham is now a fascinating snapshot of 1940s life.
See more of Secret Britain
D-Day veterans in their own words: ‘A lot of men did very brave things. I simply did what I was told to do’
The surviving veterans of D-Day are well into their nineties, but many still remember the events with stark clarity. Three
Best country houses for sale this week
Catch up on the best country houses for sale this week that have come to the market via Country Life.
Country Life Today: The RAF weathermen who saved D-Day and the bees who have learned to read
The story of the aircrew who gave their lives to prevent D-Day becoming a disaster, how bees are learning to