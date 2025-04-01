You've gotta catch them all: Everything you need to know about London's giant Easter egg hunt
Fortnum & Mason, Anya Hindmarch and Chopard are among the companies that have lent a creative hand.
More than 100 2ft-tall egg sculptures, designed by leading names in the art, design, fashion, jewellery, theatrical and food worlds, have been scattered across London in time for Easter to celebrate creativity and raise awareness of wildlife conservation.
The Big Egg Hunt 2025, coordinated by Clarence Court eggs in partnership with wildlife charity Elephant Family, is a city-wide trail of large-scale eggs (unfortunately, they are not edible) that people of all ages are encouraged to seek.
This year’s clutch includes Diptyque’s Spring Herbarium, Laura Ashley’s Timeless Treasures Egg and Chopard’s Insofu, as well as offerings from Anya Hindmarch, Fortnum & Mason, Bellerby & Co Globemakers, Duncan Campbell and Charlotte Rey of Campbell-Rey and actress Katherine Parkinson.
The eggs can be ‘collected’ via an app, unlocking prizes from retailers and restaurants along the way; locations include Sloane Street, Belgravia, Pimlico, Marylebone and Covent Garden, as well as institutions such as Buckingham Palace, the Royal Albert Hall, The Goring hotel, Saatchi Gallery and Petersham Nurseries. At the end of the month, the eggs will all be sold at auction.
The charity, founded by The Queen’s late brother Mark Shand in 2002, has hosted public art displays around the world since 2003, with the aim of captivating audiences, as well as raising awareness of the challenges facing Asia’s wildlife — and ultimately inciting change. It is the only charity of which The King and Queen are joint presidents; Princess Eugenie is a longstanding patron.
The Big Egg Hunt runs until April 27.
Amie Elizabeth joined Country Life in 2022. She studied history at Edinburgh University and previously worked in interior design and fashion styling. She regularly contributes to Country Life’s London Life section and compiles the weekly Barometer feature. She also writes for Luxury London and has covered everything from Chanel suits and art events, to the best pies in London.
