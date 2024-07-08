How to use the home to explain the past, the present and the future, with Sonia Solicari

The Director of the Museum of the Home comes on to the Country Life Podcast to chat about all things house and home.
Look around you. You might be reading this in your home. Or perhaps someone else’s home. The point is we spend a lot of time in our homes, more so now than ever before (apart from that year we don’t talk about).
- Listen to Country Life podcast on Apple Podcasts
- Listen to Country Life podcast on Spotify
- Listen to Country Life podcast on Audible
They are our own private spaces — reflections on ourselves, our styles, our opinions, our choices, our ideas. Every choice you make when it comes to your home, from the wallpaper to who you choose to share it with, is both an extension of yourself and often an extension of the world around you. Homes are something we look at most days, and yet something that we probably don’t often think about all that often.
Recommended videos for you
I know this now because I spent 30 minutes talking to Sonia Solicari, the director of the Museum of the Home, who opened my eyes to what ‘the home’ really means. At her museum, based in Hoxton in East London, the home is used to understand and explain history in a fascinating way. Through rooms, from a parlour in 1695 to what the living room of the future may look like, we can understand the world around us.
These are just some of the fascinating insights from our talk. Another one is how Sonia explained to me how everyday objects often found in the home changed our lives. Did you know that the invention of the thermostat may have given rise to the moody teenager? There’s a free little titbit for you.
It’s been one of my favourite podcasts we’ve done and I would highly recommend you listen to the rest. There’s even a bit where a squirrel interrupts me by staring at me through the window, but I’m not sure if Toby left that bit in. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did (the podcast, not the squirrel).
‘What else can you do but say “it’s completely disgusting”?’: Britain’s worst new buildings, with Charlie Baker and the Carbuncle Cup
The Carbuncle Cup returns after a six-year hiatus. Competition judge and magazine editor Charlie Baker speaks to James Fisher about
Is now a good time to buy a house? What do you need to ask before making an offer? And where are the best places to look? Annabel Dixon on the Country Life podcast
Property writer Annabel Dixon joins the Country Life Podcast to take a look at the state of play in the
Have you been doing holidays all wrong for years?
Author and journalist Liz Schaffer joins the Country Life Podcast to talk about how 'Slow Travel' can help you make
Why does Wales exist and 46 more questions about the borders of the world, with Jonn Elledge
Journalist and author Jonn Elledge joins the Country Life Podcast to talk about his new book, The History of the