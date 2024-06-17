Is now a good time to buy a house? What do you need to ask before making an offer? And where are the best places to look? Annabel Dixon on the Country Life podcast

Property writer Annabel Dixon joins the Country Life Podcast to take a look at the state of play in the housing market.
From the rollercoaster of mortgage rates to the calling of a surprise election, the economic landscape of Britain never seems to sit still these days.
Thankfully, award-winning property journalist Annabel Dixon writes regularly for Country Life to help us make sense of what’s going on and we’re delighted that this week she joins James Fisher on the Country Life podcast.
- Listen to Country Life podcast on Apple Podcasts
- Listen to Country Life podcast on Spotify
- Listen to Country Life podcast on Google Podcasts
- Listen to Country Life podcast on Audible
Annabel talks about whether now is a good time to buy, the best places to look, what you can expect if you move across the North-South divide and much more — including her own dream house and part of the country.
Episode credits
- Host: James Fisher
- Guest: Annabel Dixon
- Editor and Producer: Toby Keel
- Music: JuliusH via Pixabay
- Special thanks: Adam Wilbourn
Norman Foster on the Country Life podcast: ‘The Green Belt is one of our greatest inventions’
Lord Norman Foster, one of Britain's great architects, joins the Country Life podcast.
‘The best job in the world’: Listen to Mark Hedges on The Country Life Podcast
Country Life has launched a podcast, and for the first episode we're pulling back the curtain on the making of
Why does Wales exist and 46 more questions about the borders of the world, with Jonn Elledge
Journalist and author Jonn Elledge joins the Country Life Podcast to talk about his new book, The History of the
‘Nothing wrong with a bit of furore’: An insider’s guide to judging the Chelsea Flower Show, by RHS senior judge James Alexander-Sinclair
James Alexander-Sinclair comes to the Country Life podcast to talk about his career in gardening, and his two decades spent