Country houses for sale

Is now a good time to buy a house? What do you need to ask before making an offer? And where are the best places to look? Annabel Dixon on the Country Life podcast

Toby Keel Toby Keel

Property writer Annabel Dixon joins the Country Life Podcast to take a look at the state of play in the housing market.

From the rollercoaster of mortgage rates to the calling of a surprise election, the economic landscape of Britain never seems to sit still these days.

Thankfully, award-winning property journalist Annabel Dixon writes regularly for Country Life to help us make sense of what’s going on and we’re delighted that this week she joins James Fisher on the Country Life podcast.

Annabel talks about whether now is a good time to buy, the best places to look, what you can expect if you move across the North-South divide and much more — including her own dream house and part of the country.

Episode credits

  • Host: James Fisher
  • Guest: Annabel Dixon
  • Editor and Producer: Toby Keel
  • Music: JuliusH via Pixabay
  • Special thanks: Adam Wilbourn