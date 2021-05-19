A magnificent, Grade I-listed house in Devon, where Charles I once slept

Set at the edge of the village of Bradninch, Grade I-listed The Manor House combines a rich history with exquisite interiors and glorious gardens.

The seven-acre grounds almost steal the scene at Grade I-listed The Manor House, on the edge of the pretty village of Bradninch, in Devon, where a lake, a bridge-topped stream and the landscaped gardens designed by Jill Billington and Mary Payne offer sweeping or intimate vistas, depending on the vantage point.

However, the 9,100sq ft interiors of this property, which is for sale through Strutt & Parker at an asking price of £3 million, have much to be commended, too — not least the panoramic master bedroom (one of seven), in which Charles I slept when he visited The Manor House in 1644.

Other highlights include the 18th-century dining hall— praised by Pevsner as ‘noble, restrained, classical’—which combines striking features such as panelling, cornicing and two exquisite pillars with panoramic views across the gardens and the lake; and a 16th-century drawing room, which has stained-glass windows, pomegranate panels in the decorative ceiling, oak panelling and beautifully carved overmantel featuring the vicissitudes of Job.

At the same time, fibre-optic broadband, wine storage in the cellar, a games room and, unusually for a Grade I-listed house, full connection to gas, water, electricity and drainage mains services keep the house firmly planted in the 21st century.

Outside, paths and seating areas are cleverly designed to enjoy the glorious grounds—especially the horseshoe-shaped expanse at the top of a gentle slope, which overlooks an ancient Lucombe oak.

The property also comes with a self-contained apartment (perfect for a nanny or a housekeeper) and an indoor pool.

The Manor House is for sale at £3 million via Strutt & Parker — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Bradninch: What you need to know

Location: Bradninch is situated about three miles from Cullompton and 11 from Exeter

Bradninch is situated about three miles from Cullompton and 11 from Exeter Atmosphere: At the head of a feudal barony during William The Conqueror’s times, Bradninch is a historic village and, alongside the Manor House, it has an array of interesting buildings, including St Disen’s Church,the Guildhall and the Castle Pub

At the head of a feudal barony during William The Conqueror’s times, Bradninch is a historic village and, alongside the Manor House, it has an array of interesting buildings, including St Disen’s Church,the Guildhall and the Castle Pub Things to do : The National Trust’s Killerton Estate, with its 4,000 acres of woodland, is perfect for walking and riding enthusiasts and Exeter’s boutiques, cafes and restaurants are all within easy reach.

: The National Trust’s Killerton Estate, with its 4,000 acres of woodland, is perfect for walking and riding enthusiasts and Exeter’s boutiques, cafes and restaurants are all within easy reach. Schools: There are some excellent schools in the area, including Blundell’s at Tiverton, Exeter School, The Maynard in Exeter and Exeter Cathedral School. Find more properties in the area.