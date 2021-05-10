An impressive family home set within walking distance from the bustling city of Norwich

Ten minutes from the city centre lies this detached, period property with an abundance of classical features.

Within walking distance of Norwich city centre sits the impressive detached family home of 21, Bracondale — a six-bedroom property currently on the market with Jackson-Stops at a guide price of £995,000.

Boasting some 3,000sq ft of living space in a city setting, the property was originally built in about 1860, but has been extended and renovated over the years to create spacious and flexible family living spaces.

Plenty of fine period detailing remains, mostly of a Classical nature, such as the marble fireplace and Corinthian columns in the drawing room. The high ceilings create open, well proportioned rooms and allow ample light to pour in through the sash windows.

The accommodation spans four floors, starting from a two-room cellar in the basement, through the ground floor which hosts the living/kitchen/dining/garden rooms, then moving upstairs where the master suite and bedrooms are found. Over the top floor is the remaining bedroom with either an additional bedroom or a spacious study/ siting area.

Outside, the property benefits from a small walled garden area that is mostly lawn, but features a decked area with its own heater, power socket and light. An open south-facing garden to the front includes plenty of space to eat and entertain.

21 Bracondale is currently on the market via Jackson-Stops at an asking price of £1.1 million — see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for more details.

Norwich: What you need to know

Location: Bracondale is located within a ten minute walk from Norwich city centre. Norwich train station is approximately 0.7 miles away with excellent links to London Liverpool Street. Norwich airport, located in the north of the city is expanding and offers international flights to Europe.

Atmosphere: Named as England’s first UNESCO City of Literature, Norwich hosts the annual Norfolk and Norwich arts festival. There is also a daily market in the city centre.

Things to do: The city is known for its fantastic shopping, with a number of small independent shops plus large department stores only a short walk away. The University of East Anglia is also located out the edge of the city making this a vibrant, bustling place to be.

Schools: There are a number of fantastic schools in and around the area, including Norwich School which caters to all ages and Notre Dame High School.