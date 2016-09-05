5 pretty properties for sale in Wiltshire

With approximately three-quarters of the county listed as an 'Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty', Wiltshire makes a picturesque place to live.

Hawthorns, Market Lavington, £1.35 million

Built in 1882, this house has been recently extended. There is a large drawing room and a useful series of smaller rooms, but the standout space is the family kitchen, which has a double aspect, smart cab- inetry and large French windows that open out to the garden.

Humberts (01672 552070; countrylife.onthemarket.com)

Nursteed Farm House, Devizes, £950,000

This former farmhouse has been completely refurbished and is set in pretty gardens within easy reach of Devizes. Grade II listed, it has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms. The garden looks out over open countryside.

Winkworth (01380 729777; countrylife.onthemarket.com)

The Dairy Cottage, Corton, £1.15 million

This four-bedroom cottage dates from 1730 and has been improved and updated both internally and externally. The garden extends to 1½ acres and includes a thatched stone wall and a summer house.

Savills (01722 426820; countrylife.onthemarket.com)

Rollestone Road, Shrewton, £395,000

An attractive Grade II listed thatched cottage with pretty gardens and charming accommodation located on a quiet road in the village of Shrewton. The detached stone and flint property comprises 3 bedrooms, a family bathroom and benefits from off-road parking.

Woolley & Wallis (01722 515896; countrylife.onthemarket.com)

The Beeches, Chippenham, £1.4 million

A handsome period village house set in a delightful mature walled garden setting. Believed to date from the mid 19th century, the property boasts 7 bedrooms and attractive ‘Strawberry Gothic’ windows.

Knight Frank (01285 367138; countrylife.onthemarket.com)

