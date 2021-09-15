A Northumberland farmhouse for sale which one gave up a forgotten hoard of medieval gold

This charming, Grade II-listed farmhouse combines fine views with the ruins of an ancient tower and lovely grounds.

One can only imagine the awe felt by the labourer who, when taking down the remains of 12th-century fortified Fenwick Tower in 1775, happened upon 226 gold coins minted mostly for Edward III and Richard II.

Alas, the hoard is no longer in situ — some of it can be seen in the Hunterian Museum, Glasgow — but the treasure that remains in this little hamlet of Fenwick, between the villages of Matfen and Stamfordham, in Northumberland, is a 17th-century farmhouse with a 19th-century front, incorporating that ancient tower’s remains.

Listed Grade II, Fenwick Towers Farmhouse is now for sale through Finest Properties at an asking price of £850,000.

The 2,930sq ft of living space include a large dining and kitchen area with AGA plus a panoramic sitting room and a family room (both with fine fireplaces) on the ground floor and four bedrooms upstairs, one of which is en suite.

The house enjoys glorious views over the Tyne Valley, and its 2 1⁄2 acres of grounds include formal gardens, grazing paddocks and timber stables, with two loose boxes and a tack room.

There is potential for further accommodation in an attached stone store and another outbuilding may be acquired via separate negotiation.

As for any medieval gold that you happen to unearth in the garden? As anyone who’s seen the brilliant Detectorists can tell you, call in the experts and you’ll be in line for a healthy finder’s fee.

Fenwick Towers Farmhouse is for sale at £850,000 via Finest Properties

Fenwick: What you need to know

Location: Fenwick is a hamlet three miles from Northumberland’s world-heritage coast

Fenwick is a hamlet three miles from Northumberland’s world-heritage coast Things to do : Visit the Holy island of Lindisfarne, walk along St Cuthbert’s Way, the pilgrimage route between Melrose and Holy Island or go on a seal cruise to the Farn Islands and the Grace Darling Lighthouse.

: Visit the Holy island of Lindisfarne, walk along St Cuthbert’s Way, the pilgrimage route between Melrose and Holy Island or go on a seal cruise to the Farn Islands and the Grace Darling Lighthouse. Schools: Stamfordham Primary School is rated outstanding by Ofsted.

