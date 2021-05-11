A pretty Grade II listed cottage set in a quintessential Oxfordshire village

As pretty as its name suggests, Honeysuckle Cottage is a charming 18th Century property located in a sought-after Cotswold village.

In the small Cotswolds village of Nether Westcote, overlooking the small triangular village green, sits the charming stone home of Honeysuckle Cottage which is currently on the market with Savills for £1.1 million.

The Grade II-listed property dates back to the 18th century and offers four bedrooms over its two floors. An archetypal Cotswold cottage, Honeysuckle retains a wealth of period features, such as stone floors, beamed ceilings and fireplaces under its Cotswold-stone roof.

It’s been extended twice during its lifetime, and comes with a well-equipped kitchen with an electric Aga, as well as a hidden spiral staircase that provides secondary access to the first floor.

A wood burning fire, set within an open fireplace links the sitting room and dining room in a tasteful way and makes the downstairs space feel fluid and open.

Outside, a path — surrounded by a manicured lawn, Cotswold stone walling and flower beds — leads up to the front door. The formal front garden is set in a southerly aspect and screened by mature evergreen hedging. Located just to the west of the house is a paved courtyard which provides a great sheltered seating/al fresco dining spot.

In addition to the formal garden areas to the front and rear and a paddock extending to just over 1½ acres, are various outbuildings that can be used (subject to the usual consents) as either ancillary accommodation, a home office, or both.

The most substantial of the outbuildings is made of timber elevations with a Cotswold stone tile roof and has been subdivided to form four large rooms and two shower rooms. Following this is a double garage (with electricity) and further still is a garden store (providing plenty of space for a keen gardener and their toys!)

see more pictures, or enquire with the agent for more details.

Nether Westcote: What you need to know

Location: Nether Westcote is located near the market town of Chipping Norton in West Oxfordshire — or the north-eastern corner of the Cotswolds, if you prefer.

Atmosphere: A pretty Cotswold village with a nearby renowned pub and church, in Church Westcote. The neighbouring Bourton-on-the-Water and Stow-on-the-Wold ( approximately a 12 minute drive) both offer a range of shops, supermarkets, banks, libraries, schools and doctor surgery.

Things to do: The area provides a mixed bag of activities that would suit any generation across a range of interests. There are a number of festivals that take place throughout the year around the area, including the Cheltenham Literature Festival, Cheltenham Gold Cup Week and music festival Wilderness. There are numerous walks to enjoy, plus houses and gardens to visit. Cheltenham and Stratford-upon-Avon are home to famous National Hunt racecourses and there are several golf courses in the area at Naunton Downs, Chipping Norton and Burford.

Schools: There is a fantastic range of private and state schools in the area including Kitebrook at Moreton-in-Marsh, Cheltenham College and Cheltenham Ladies College in Cheltenham and more options around Oxford. The Cotswold School in Bourton-on-the-Water has also been commended as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted inspections across all categories.

