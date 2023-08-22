An South London suburban home with its own stunning, award-winning garden oasis

Step inside 10 Streatham Common and prepare to be won over by its rich historical details, dreamy outdoor spaces and light-filled corners.

Set back from the road and approached via a generous mature garden and private drive, this property on Streatham Common South offers a wealth of period features and ‘unrivalled’ gardens behind its Persian green exterior.

The beautiful home arrives onto the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £2.95 million.

As well as five bedrooms and about 4,000sq ft of space, the property boasts far-reaching views over Streatham Common itself.

No space is wasted here: underneath the terrace, for example, you will find an ‘endless’ swimming pool with resistance jets, while the basement houses a gym, steam room and utility room.

The reception rooms and kitchen are situated on the ground floor, which is enveloped by a garden on either side.

The kitchen breaks down the barriers between the internal and external spaces with floor to ceiling sliding glass doors which lead out to the leafy terrace area and Koi pond.

The rest of the internal accommodation projects a tasteful period touch, with intricate fireplaces and decorative plasterwork.

The gardens have been divided into a series of spaces that open into a larger lawned area and feature several seating areas, mature flowers and trees and space for a kitchen garden.

Inside, the property makes the most of its uncompromisingly green situation, with plenty of windows, especially the full-height French doors to the rear. Solar panels have been installed to assist with power and a watering system collects rainwater for garden irrigation.

With Streatham Common directly on your doorstep, there’s no shortage of woodland and park walks, as well as a local nature reserve.

Transport links from Streatham and Streatham Common rail stations connect to London Bridge, Blackfriars, Victoria and King’s Cross, and underground services run from Brixton — just a short bus ride away.

10 Streatham Common is currently on the market via Knight Frank with a guide price of £2.95 million