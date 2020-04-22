Buy one stone-built cottage, get one free, with spectacular views from both

The Isle of Anglesey has always been great value for money and nowhere more so than Ty Mwar and Gweithdy Ty Mawr, near the village of Llanfaethlu. James Fisher reports.

‘Buy one, get one free’ is a phrase not often associated with house buying, yet this former farmhouse and barn is exactly that: the buyer of this property will be the owner of both Ty Mawr and Gweithdy Ty Mawr, for sale via Jackson-Stops at £670,000.

The buildings were converted and refurbished in the 1990s, and more recent work has been done which has kept them in good nick while retaining the stone walls, beamed ceilings and hand-made kitchen units which give the place its charm.

The agents suggest that the houses would be ideal either as primary homes or for letting purposes — and in both cases there is scope to extend the buildings if required, subject to obtaining any necessary consents. Indeed, they have been modernised in recent years by the present owners and the interiors of both properties are full of character, with exposed beams, stone fireplaces with woodburners and handmade kitchen units.

The larger of the the two is the 2,665sq ft Gweithdy Ty Mawr, which has three bedrooms, as well as a kitchen/breakfast room and a sitting room.

In addition, attached to it is an L-shaped building created by a traditional stone range and attached block building.

It’s used as garaging/storage at the moment, but could be converted to expand the accommodation, subject to the usual permissions.

The smaller property, Ty Mawr, has two bedrooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, an open-plan sitting room and its own garden. It’s more of a blank canvas as it’s presented right now.

Both cottages sit at the end of a private no-through road, and offer frankly outrageous views over the surrounding countryside and the west coast of Anglesey beyond.

The properties were restored and converted into two separate residences in the 1990s, and while they’re presently registered under one title they could be once more be held as individual dwellings — and the seller is willing to split the sale into two lots.

Ty Mawr and Gweithdy Ty Mawr are for sale via Jackson-Stops at a combined price of £675,000 — see more details and pictures.