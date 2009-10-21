Devon Ex-Coastguard cottage with panoramic sea views

Bayview forms the end of a terrace of three sweet ex-coastguard cottages with panoramic views over Start Bay in Devon.

The property has three bedrooms and a terrace to the front to make the most of the views; to the back is also an extensive lawned area with barbecue terraces and splendid views out to the countryside behind the property.

The property also has a conservatory useful as a dining room and a charming reception room. Accommodation in total comprises: conservatory, kitchen, living/dining room, utility room, master bedroom suite and two further bedrooms plus a shower room and a studio.

Bayview is located in the hamlet of South Hallsands, perched high above the remains of a once thriving fishing village on the beautiful South Devon coast between Start point and Slapton Sands. The area is steeped in history and must of the surrounding area is designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Everyday shopping facilities can be found at Salcombe (12 miles), Kingsbridge and Dartmouth (12 miles) and Plymouth and Totnes have rail services to London Paddington.

The guide price is £550,000. For further information please contact Knight Frank on 01392 848822 or visit www.knightfrank.co.uk.

