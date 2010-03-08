Fabulous new country house

Sparrwood Farm, just 5 miles from Chiddingfold and 7 miles from Haslemere, is a spectacular new country house built of a green oak frame design.

The house sits down a mile and a half-long drive, in the middle of 231 acres with stunning views over Blackdown and rolling Sussex countryside. Designed by Roderick James of Roderick James Architects LLP, an award winning architect who specialises in timber frame buildings, it was completed in November 2009.

£10m through Knight Frank 020 7629 8171

It has a cinema with a 2.4m screen and projector, a fully-fitted kitchen with a 4-door Aga, an indoor pool which has a built-in barbecue on the terrace, and an integrated sound system in the kitchen and bedrooms. The five bedrooms all have their own bathrooms. ‘It’s very rare to find a property of this quality with such beautiful rural surroundings in such a convenient location,’ say agents Knight Frank who quote a guide price of £10 million (020 7629 8171).