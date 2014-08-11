A Herefordshire escape

Dallows Wood is a charming detached cottage in nine acres with equestrian facilities near Hereford.

This characterful property has been sympathetically extended from its original size and how offers spacious accommodation which has retained many period features. Reception rooms include the dining hall with its stone cider press and flagstone floor, the sitting room with its working fireplace, and a family room with access out to the garden.

The kitchen has a range cooker and a useful walk-in pantry. Upstairs are the master bedroom suite and three further double bedrooms as well as the family bathroom.

Outside the mature gardens have been carefully landscaped and the grounds feature an all-weather woodchip manege, a horse walker and fenced paddocks; the grounds come to around nine acres.

Dallows Wood is situated just outside Little Dewchurch in Herefordshire, which has a primary school and a village hall. Hereford is just over six miles.

The guide price is £795,000. For further information please contact Knight Frank on 01432 273 087 or visit www.knightfrank.co.uk.

