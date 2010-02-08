Magnificent Yorkshire property for sale with commanding views

The Old Rectory is a fine 19th century former rectory 20 miles from York, situated at the highest point of the village of Nunnington in Yorkshire which lies on the banks of the River Rye.

Dating from 1858, this stone property will be in considerable demand: in North Yorkshire, dower houses, manor houses and smaller country houses of that ilk are particularly scarce, largely because most of the large estates have not sold and released many properties of this stature, which usually tend to be the best family properties in a village or smaller town.

The property itself offers extremely spacious family accommodation of extremely high quality with high ceilings, large, light rooms and splendid views out over Ryedale, the Vale of Pickering and the North York Moors. Inside the period and the contemporary blend quite harmoniously.

Accommodation comprises: entrance lobby and staircase hall, drawing room, dining room, conservatory, inner hall with cloakroom and contemporary breakfast kitchen, laundry and cellars; upstairs are the principal bedroom suite and two further bedroom suites, three further bedroom and a fourth bathroom.

Outside there is a swathe of lawn to the west with a backdrop of holly, laurels, yews and limes. To the south west is a stone sitting area and a terrace which continues around the house leads past some raised vegetable beds and in the north east corner is a coach house with a small loft above. The gardens are also peppered with fruit trees and amount to around an acre.

The popular village of Nunnington has good local amenities and further afield York is 20 miles and Malton just ten miles.

The guide price is £1m. For further information contact Blenkin & Co on 01904 671 672 or visit www.blenkinandco.co.uk.

