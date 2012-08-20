Pretty cottage in Oxfordshire

The Apple House is a Grade II listed traditional thatched property situated in Farnborough on the Warwickshire/Oxfordshire border. The house is well proportioned and retains many original features including exposed stone walls, ceiling beams and the sitting room has a fine fireplace with log burner.

A study area links the sitting room to the breakfast room, while the kitchen overlooks the garden, and has double doors leading outside. The pantry could also be used as a playroom or a larger study. Upstairs the master bedroom has a dual aspect and a refurbished en-suite bathroom, as well as two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside the terrace is a useful outdoor space for entertaining while the garden is much large than most village cottages and has been sympathetically landscaped to create a formal garden with well-stocked beds – there is also an established vegetable garden.

The Apple House is located in Farnborough which offers a range of local facilities including a village hall, parish church and a popular public house. Further amenities are found at Fenny Compton, two miles away.

The guide price is £495,000. For further information please contact Savills on 01295 228 000 or visit www.savills.co.uk.

