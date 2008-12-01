Pretty thatched cottage in Hampshire

The Old Kennels is an historic early 19th century thatched cottage on the outskirts of Winchester in Hampshire. The property is Grade II Listed and has been extensively refurbished and modernised, although the current owners say there is further scope for improvement.

The property offers a drawing room, dining room, playroom, kitchen/dining room, four bedrooms, bathroom, shower room and a conservatory. In the annex, attached by a passageway through the conservatory, are a further sitting room, bedroom, kitchen and shower room.

Outside are extensive grounds over about an acre which offer tremendous scope and the gardens are exceptionally mature, benefiting from a wide variety of ornamental and specimen trees adjacent to open farmland.

The Old Kennels is in a very desirable position, on the south-western outskirts of Winchester with easy access to the city centre, as well as to the M3, while the mainline station from Winchester offers a service to London Waterloo in just an hour. Local schooling is excellent and outdoor pursuits are all within easy reach.

The Guide price for The Old Kennels is £1,100,000. For further information please telephone 01962 834 010.

