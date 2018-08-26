A dozen magnificent homes, as seen in Country Life

Our regular collection of homes featured in Country Life over the past few weeks features an eye-wateringly beautiful Scottish castle and some gems overseas, including a Tuscan villa to die for.

Cornwall – £3,000,000

Sensationally positioned near St Ives, a modernised manor house set in 2.5 acres with a detached cottage and orangery enjoying sublime and uninterrupted sea views.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Dumfriesshire – Price on application

A rejuvenated Scottish Baronial Mansion House recently renovated to the highest of standards, with the opportunity to personalise the final stage of a unique conservation project.

For sale with Rettie. See more pictures and details about this property.

Essex – £3,730,000

Situated in Burnham-on-Crouch, one of the finest waterside properties on the East Coast, enjoying spectacular views and a third of a mile frontage to the River Crouch. Available as a whole or in 2 lots.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Buckinghamshire – Price on application

Idyllic farm set in the Hambleden Valley.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

New York, USA – $12,720,000

This gracious 4,303 square foot, 6 bedroom, 5 and one half bath modern home is in mint condition and features an additional 7th staff bedroom/home office.

For sale with Stribling. See more pictures and details about this property.

California, USA – $4,750,000

Luxury, gated eco-estate on an oak-lined, carriage driveway. This private, hidden, historic property showcases mountain views.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Tuscany – €280,000

Elegant 2nd floor apartment with 2 beds, 2 baths, living room/kitchen in residential complex once a Medieval Cloister. Sizeable grounds. Shared pool. Maintained year round. Ideal lock up & leave.

For sale with Cortona International. See more pictures and details about this property.

Tuscany – €230,000

Absolute gem of a property in quaint mountain hamlet. Welcoming & light with 2 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining & sitting room. Small garden with big views, maintained year round.

For sale with Cortona International. See more pictures and details about this property.

Tuscany – €395,000

Terraced house in pretty village setting. Perfect location for teenage autonomy! 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, dining room & 2 receptions. Granny flat:1 + 1. Large garden. Enchanting view. Pool permissible.

For sale with Cortona International. See more pictures and details about this property.

Tuscany – €450,000

Top quality renovation in classic Tuscan setting.South facing with 3 beds, 2 baths, sitting room,kitchen/dining. Superb views, sizeable acreage, panoramic pool. Attached at back, but private.

For sale with Cortona International. See more pictures and details about this property.

Tuscany – €500,000

Apartment in historic town centre with huge terrace. Interior is a mix of modern & classic. 1+1 beds, 2 baths, chef’s kitchen, open plan living/dining + mezzanine level. Air/con & wifi.

For sale with Cortona International. See more pictures and details about this property.

Tuscany – From €110,000

Beautiful, beautiful Medieval hamlet restored to luxurious perfection with top class interior design, sizeable grounds, private restaurant & pool. 1/10th share. Maintained all year round.

For sale with Cortona International. See more pictures and details about this property.