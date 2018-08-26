A dozen magnificent homes, as seen in Country Life

Our regular collection of homes featured in Country Life over the past few weeks features an eye-wateringly beautiful Scottish castle and some gems overseas, including a Tuscan villa to die for.

Sensationally positioned near St Ives, a modernised manor house set in 2.5 acres with a detached cottage and orangery enjoying sublime and uninterrupted sea views.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A rejuvenated Scottish Baronial Mansion House recently renovated to the highest of standards, with the opportunity to personalise the final stage of a unique conservation project.

For sale with Rettie. See more pictures and details about this property.

Situated in Burnham-on-Crouch, one of the finest waterside properties on the East Coast, enjoying spectacular views and a third of a mile frontage to the River Crouch. Available as a whole or in 2 lots.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Idyllic farm set in the Hambleden Valley.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

This gracious 4,303 square foot, 6 bedroom, 5 and one half bath modern home is in mint condition and features an additional 7th staff bedroom/home office.

For sale with Stribling. See more pictures and details about this property.

Luxury, gated eco-estate on an oak-lined, carriage driveway. This private, hidden, historic property showcases mountain views.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Elegant 2nd floor apartment with 2 beds, 2 baths, living room/kitchen in residential complex once a Medieval Cloister. Sizeable grounds. Shared pool. Maintained year round. Ideal lock up & leave.

For sale with Cortona International. See more pictures and details about this property.

Absolute gem of a property in quaint mountain hamlet. Welcoming & light with 2 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining & sitting room. Small garden with big views, maintained year round.

For sale with Cortona International. See more pictures and details about this property.

Terraced house in pretty village setting. Perfect location for teenage autonomy! 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, dining room & 2 receptions. Granny flat:1 + 1. Large garden. Enchanting view. Pool permissible.

For sale with Cortona International. See more pictures and details about this property.

Top quality renovation in classic Tuscan setting.South facing with 3 beds, 2 baths, sitting room,kitchen/dining. Superb views, sizeable acreage, panoramic pool. Attached at back, but private.

For sale with Cortona International. See more pictures and details about this property.

Apartment in historic town centre with huge terrace. Interior is a mix of modern & classic. 1+1 beds, 2 baths, chef’s kitchen, open plan living/dining + mezzanine level. Air/con & wifi.

For sale with Cortona International. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beautiful, beautiful Medieval hamlet restored to luxurious perfection with top class interior design, sizeable grounds, private restaurant & pool. 1/10th share. Maintained all year round.

For sale with Cortona International. See more pictures and details about this property.