Eight beautiful homes for sale in France, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the properties across the Channel which have come to the market via Country Life.

Character country property renovated to a high standard, with no close neighbours, 4 rental cottages, pool and 6.3 ha. Close to Caen with a train station, airport, ferry terminal and a vibrant shopping centre.

Superb established gite complex comprising delightful owner’s accommodation. 5 gîtes, heated pool with sliding cover, a games room and other facilities, in a lovely setting along a river and forest.

Beautiful historic property circa 1640, in a secluded position high above the Dordogne river, with heated infinity pool. Total of 9 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. Private river access and sweeping views.

Modern, spacious 6 bedroomed villa in a quiet and residential area with swimming pool, land and wonderful views. 3km from Tourtour, famous ‘‘village in the sky’’, a peaceful village with restaurants, shops etc.

Sumptuous manor house with 10 bedrooms, 1 bedroom guest house, private chapel, pool, outbuildings stables and extensive grounds. Near Poitiers.

Exceptional bastide and country estate in the heart of Provence with 98 hectares, swimming pool and tennis court, entirely private.

Magnificent country house of 200m² in absolute calm, with pool, outbuildings and view over the city of Albi, on a 4.ha wooded plot.

Exquisite, unique and fortified 15th century Logis with equestrian estate. Ideal as a wedding / seminar venue or boutique hotel, nestling in the beautiful Charentaise countryside near Cognac.

