Eight majestic homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

A Georgian villa with wonderful gardens in Bathampton, just two miles from Bath itself.

An Arts and Crafts house close to Ambleside, overlooking the Brathay Valley.

An astonishing house in an astonishing location, at Porthkidney Sands near St Ives.

A lavish Grade II listed property with 8,428 sq. ft. of accommodation set in an elevated position on the edge of a desirable village.

Surrounded by the glorious Surrey Downs, this charming converted barn enjoys rural views whilst offering remarkable accessibility.

A stylish detached home set in large gardens and woodland, offering views overlooking the village church and countryside beyond.

A rare Grade II listed five/six-bed 4,400 sq. ft. country house and stables. Set in 1.2 acres with great transport links to London.

