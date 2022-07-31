Five beautiful homes on the market, as seen in Country Life

Our regular round-up includes a riverside home in Scotland, a huge country estate in Hampshire and a house with its own astroturf football pitch.

A seven-bedroom family home full of modern technology and luxury, with the living space centred around a galleried landing with cantilevered staircase.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

219 acres of land around Brompton Regis, including woodland, farmland, two fine homes, farming facilities and a courtyard of stone-built buildings.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Regency House is a striking white stucco house on the Crown Estate in Oxshott, with exquisitely-finished interiors, secluded gardens and, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, a 4G astroturf football pitch.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Right on the banks of The Teviot near Kelso, a converted watermill with five bedrooms, a huge open-plan living area and trout fishing rights.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A 569-acre estate in the South Downs National Park, located between Winchester and Farnham.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.