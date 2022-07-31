Trending:

Five beautiful homes on the market, as seen in Country Life

Our regular round-up includes a riverside home in Scotland, a huge country estate in Hampshire and a house with its own astroturf football pitch.

North Yorkshire — £2,950,000

A seven-bedroom family home full of modern technology and luxury, with the living space centred around a galleried landing with cantilevered staircase.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Somerset — £5,200,000

219 acres of land around Brompton Regis, including woodland, farmland, two fine homes, farming facilities and a courtyard of stone-built buildings.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Surrey — £7,000,000

Regency House is a striking white stucco house on the Crown Estate in Oxshott, with exquisitely-finished interiors, secluded gardens and, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, a 4G astroturf football pitch.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Scottish Borders — £895,000

Right on the banks of The Teviot near Kelso, a converted watermill with five bedrooms, a huge open-plan living area and trout fishing rights.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Hampshire — £12,500,000

A 569-acre estate in the South Downs National Park, located between Winchester and Farnham.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.