An inspiring ‘micro-estate’ in Cornwall that will have you dreaming of a life in the West Country

If three’s a crowd, then four is certainly a party, as the fabulous properties at Roskennals Mill, in West Cornwall, showcase.

This ‘micro estate’ in west Cornwall might be one of my favourite ever houses that we’ve featured on these pages.

Boasting not one, not two, nor three, but four separate buildings, Mill House and its 5½ acres of gardens and grounds is the kind of property that could inspire just about anyone.

Located between the villages of Newbridge and Madron — just three miles inland from Penzance, the estate sits in a wonderful position; close enough to the coast and West Cornwall’s unofficial capital of Penzance, whilst enjoying the leafy privacy of its secluded grounds.

Roskennals Mill can be traced back to 1310, when it was then known as Raskernel, with the earliest known mill on the site traced to the 17th century. According to the agents, it’s understood to be one of the last working grist mills in West Cornwall, where it operated until the 1980’s.

The current owners have lived at the property since 2007 and have carried out extensive works within that time. The buildings have been renovated to an exceptionally high standard, whilst the grounds have received the same level of attention, making them a true haven; formed of a collection of lawned areas, wildflower meadows, a stream, a wildlife pond and a landscaped, tiered rear garden.

The main house offers five bedrooms and some 2,800sq ft, whereas further accommodation can be found in the three detached converted granite buildings. The Mill (1,384sq ft), the Granary (926sq ft) and Ella’s Pottery (351sq ft) can be used for hosting guests, rental income, studio space, offices—the possibilities are almost endless.

The surrounding west Cornwall landscape is the perfect frame with Penzance and Newlyn just down the road; St Ives, with its cafes, art galleries and sandy beaches, just seven miles away; the charming fishing village of Mousehole five miles away and a number of excellent surfing beaches.

Roskennals Mill is an inspiring opportunity with boundless possibilities in one of the counties prettiest locations.

Roskennals Mill is currently on the market via Lillicrap Chilcott with a guide price of £2.25 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.